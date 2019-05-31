Brokerages Anticipate BioScrip Inc (BIOS) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioScrip’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). BioScrip posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioScrip.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of BioScrip from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.51 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioScrip from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioScrip in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. BioScrip has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BioScrip by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

