Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) SVP Sells $1,875,150.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,034.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Schifellite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Robert Schifellite sold 37,818 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total transaction of $4,642,915.86.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 586.4% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115,109 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after acquiring an additional 43,023 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 42,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

