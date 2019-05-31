BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 21,483 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,483 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,509,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,678,000 after buying an additional 416,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.37 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

NI opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

