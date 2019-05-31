Bremer Bank National Association Takes $154,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.51, for a total value of $3,855,393.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,362 shares of company stock worth $26,577,310 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.56.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $214.93.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $493.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.06 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.20%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bremer Bank National Association Takes $154,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/bremer-bank-national-association-takes-154000-position-in-sba-communications-co-sbac.html.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.