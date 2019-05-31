Bremer Bank National Association Buys Shares of 5,323 Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 177,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,214,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,558,000 after buying an additional 191,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

In other Invesco news, Director Rod Canion acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/bremer-bank-national-association-buys-shares-of-5323-invesco-ltd-ivz.html.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.