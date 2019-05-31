BP plc (BP) Stake Lessened by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 95,752 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in BP were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 25,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in BP by 11.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in BP by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BP by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in BP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Shares of BP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.91. 344,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,701. The company has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. BP plc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.85 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

