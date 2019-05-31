Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Holdings Raised by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.87.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $111,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,597.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,762.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,101. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.35. 174,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,520. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

