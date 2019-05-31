BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 6,661 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 1,004.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Myers Industries by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $619.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.69. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $25.70.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

