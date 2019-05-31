BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in China Life Insurance by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,112,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,159,000 after buying an additional 567,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Life Insurance by 82.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 329,588 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $7,186,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in China Life Insurance by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 381,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in China Life Insurance by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFC opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.36. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $44.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Co Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

