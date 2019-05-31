BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Tourmaline Oil (TOU) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$26.11.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$595.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.37999996634146 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucille Miller bought 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,002.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,532.58. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,776.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,523,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,789,612.89.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.