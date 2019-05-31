BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) a C$45.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$45.00 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,252. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$30.11 and a 52-week high of C$49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.02915382872352 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$198,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,421 shares in the company, valued at C$3,071,291.07.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.