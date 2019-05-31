Bluestein R H & Co. Has $239,000 Holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 48.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4,865.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $520,893.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 23,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $285,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,603 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,708. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Bloom Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.06 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. Bloom Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

