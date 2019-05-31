Bluestein R H & Co. Has $18.98 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5,791.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,369 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $126.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $86.87 and a 12-month high of $126.84. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $9,303,088.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $4,632,894.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

