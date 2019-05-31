BLUE Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, BLUE has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One BLUE token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. BLUE has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00388188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.02247099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00152539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004026 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE was first traded on October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

