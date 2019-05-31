BlockMason Credit Protocol Price Tops $0.0730 (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $8.48 million and $4.13 million worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Upbit, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00382787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.02239629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00164171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004084 BTC.

About BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for BlockMason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

