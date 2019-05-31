BlitzPredict (XBP) Market Cap Tops $497,728.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $497,728.00 and approximately $30,900.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011841 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002348 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005499 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,569,838 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

