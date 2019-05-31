BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $1,251,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 704,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $727.36 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.74 and a fifty-two week high of $762.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 95.67%. The business had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver A. Filliol sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.47, for a total transaction of $24,631,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,467,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $30,702,178. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $755.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $658.80.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

