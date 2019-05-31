BitRent (RNTB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. BitRent has a market capitalization of $183,661.00 and $49.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitRent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Exrates, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00382088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.02260888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00160024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004089 BTC.

BitRent Profile

BitRent’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

