BitCoen (BEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $302.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. BitCoen has a market cap of $44,121.00 and $302.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.68 or 0.02894728 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

