BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells $764,955.94 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 39,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $764,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Walter Villiger sold 14,987 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $269,915.87.

BLFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 111,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,399. The company has a market cap of $329.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 43.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 43.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 102,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

