Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for approximately $32.02 or 0.00380340 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Trade Satoshi, IDEX and HitBTC. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.52 billion and $487.12 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.02228148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00154539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004115 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 189,175,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,175,490 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Binance, IDEX, Trade Satoshi, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, HitBTC, Gate.io, FCoin, Bancor Network and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.