BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIGG) Stock Price Down 8.3%

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc (CNSX:BIGG) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 104,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Company Profile (CNSX:BIGG)
BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc develops blockchain search and analytics solutions. The company offers BitRank, a proprietary risk-scoring tool that provides instant visibility into the history of cryptocurrency wallets; and Qualitative Law Enforcement Unified Edge (QLUE), which incorporates techniques and search algorithms to detect suspicious activity within bitcoin and cryptocurrency transactions.
