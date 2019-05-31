BidaskClub Upgrades PACCAR (PCAR) to “Strong-Buy”

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PACCAR to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.32 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of PACCAR to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 762,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,055. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,047.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $355,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,065 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,851,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,547,000 after purchasing an additional 554,802 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7,876.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,701,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,523,000 after acquiring an additional 315,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,137,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,949,000 after acquiring an additional 132,159 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

