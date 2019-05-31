BidaskClub Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Strong Sell

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBBY. ValuEngine lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $288,858,000 after buying an additional 574,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,586,000 after buying an additional 264,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,580,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $196,759,000 after buying an additional 321,261 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,207,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,227,000 after buying an additional 2,276,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,927,000 after buying an additional 1,911,778 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.