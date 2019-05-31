BidaskClub Lowers Athersys (ATHX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

ATHX opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 109.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 461,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 176,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Athersys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,707,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,541 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

