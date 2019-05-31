BidaskClub Downgrades GoPro (GPRO) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GoPro from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.44.

GPRO opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.69. GoPro has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.41 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 8,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $53,870.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,935.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 550,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,316,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,723,544 shares of company stock worth $24,177,289. 26.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,073,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,910 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

