Beyond Meat (BYND) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BYND. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $89.35 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.23.
NASDAQ:BYND opened at $98.59 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $105.25.
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.
