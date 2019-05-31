Beyond Meat (BYND) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BYND. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $89.35 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.23.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $98.59 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $105.25.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Raymond J. Lane acquired 29,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $736,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dariush Ajami acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

