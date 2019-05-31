BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 383.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.85.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

