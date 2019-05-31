Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $80,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $237.20 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $796,458.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,926,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $536,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,129 shares of company stock worth $8,836,315. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

