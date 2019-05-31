Bechtle AG (BC8) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €93.22 ($108.40).

BC8 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded down €1.30 ($1.51) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €100.60 ($116.98). The stock had a trading volume of 157,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a fifty-two week high of €105.30 ($122.44).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

