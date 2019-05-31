BBT Capital Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Teradata Co. (TDC) Stock

BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Teradata by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 265,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Teradata by 3,695.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,813,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,765,956 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

TDC stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.57 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,034.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

