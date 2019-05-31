BBT Capital Management LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

BBT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in MSA Safety by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MSA Safety by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 52,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $2,545,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 4,854 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $533,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,089 shares of company stock worth $5,412,452. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $97.90 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.10.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

