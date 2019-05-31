BayCom Corp (BCML) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.63. BayCom reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCML shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ:BCML traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338. BayCom has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $239.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in BayCom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in BayCom by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 86,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in BayCom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

