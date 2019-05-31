Barclays Raises Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Price Target to C$61.00

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of DSG opened at C$55.16 on Thursday. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$33.96 and a twelve month high of C$56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 137.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$93.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.540000003912335 earnings per share for the current year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

