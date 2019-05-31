Barclays Analysts Give Vonovia (VNA) a €54.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €51.50 ($59.88) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.77 ($59.03).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA opened at €46.29 ($53.83) on Monday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 12 month high of €48.93 ($56.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.