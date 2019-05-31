Barbara Oil Co. Invests $182,000 in Raytheon (RTN)

Barbara Oil Co. acquired a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN opened at $176.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.57, for a total transaction of $94,961.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,253.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,079. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.69.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

