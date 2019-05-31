Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.21 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.27.

BNS opened at C$69.40 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$66.36 and a 1-year high of C$79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

