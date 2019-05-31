Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCFT. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 825,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after buying an additional 268,719 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 465.0% during the fourth quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 294,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 242,029 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 181,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 107,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $394.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 73.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/bank-of-montreal-can-trims-position-in-mastercraft-boat-holdings-inc-mcft.html.

Mastercraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.