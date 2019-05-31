Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,167 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,237,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,201,000 after buying an additional 3,475,992 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PPL by 2,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,161,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,085,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPL by 96.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,864,000 after buying an additional 2,030,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,537,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 1,151,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,269. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

