Bank of Hawaii Sells 15,535 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 189,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,734. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $118.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

