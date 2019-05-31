Bank of America Lowers Kroger (KR) Price Target to $30.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

NYSE:KR opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $281,960.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 351,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,783.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after acquiring an additional 123,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,063,000 after acquiring an additional 660,052 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

