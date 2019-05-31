Bank of America Corp DE Has $174,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of -0.47. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLP. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $381,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,628,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,006 shares in the company, valued at $409,456.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,333,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

