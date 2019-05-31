Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,578 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $216.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

