Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE: BSBR) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2019 – Banco Santander Brasil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company's commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. "

5/29/2019 – Banco Santander Brasil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2019 – Banco Santander Brasil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2019 – Banco Santander Brasil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2019 – Banco Santander Brasil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/9/2019 – Banco Santander Brasil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Banco Santander Brasil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2019 – Banco Santander Brasil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Banco Santander Brasil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

BSBR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 23,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 124,209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

