Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

BBVA opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

