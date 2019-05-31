B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis bought 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $74,966.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $74,966.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

