Avalon Advisors LLC Has $35.99 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Avalon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avalon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,979,621,000 after acquiring an additional 906,568 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amgen by 20,103.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,470,000 after acquiring an additional 408,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,248,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.35.

Shares of AMGN opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,580. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

