Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (AUTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

AUTL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 93.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 232,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 112,489 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 4,011.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 198,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $20.64. 1,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,338. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $825.00 million and a P/E ratio of -14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

