Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Receives $170.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 11,437 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $1,908,377.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,840,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,738 shares of company stock worth $8,051,281 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $1,368,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $250,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $162.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,478.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.95. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.