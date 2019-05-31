Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. Auryn Resources reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Auryn Resources.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of AUG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. 122,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,750. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

